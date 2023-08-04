13-15 Year Old Babe Ruth World Series Comes to Jamestown August 12

The 13 to 15 year old Babe Ruth World Series comes to Jamestown August 12 through 19.

All games will be played at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium and, thanks to sponsorships, will be free to the public to attend.

Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Vice-President Kim Ecklund said there will be four games a day Saturday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 and 7:00 p.m., “After that begins the pool play and pool play is only night games, so that’s a 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. and that will be on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, we actually have a new addition this year, we have a 10:00 a.m. game with the Championship game at 1:00 p.m. The 10:00 a.m. game will be two teams playing to determine who is third and who is fourth.”

Ecklund said they are still looking for people to perform the National Anthem and provide an invocation at the start of games. Those who are interested should contact her by phone at (716) 664-0405 or email jamestownbrws@yahoo.com

The complete schedule and information about the Babe Ruth World Series can be found at http://www.jamestownworldseries.org/