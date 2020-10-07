13th COVID-19 Related Death Reported for Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Chautauqua County.

County officials reported Tuesday afternoon that a man in his 60s with underlying conditions succumbed to the virus. It was the 3rd COVID-19 related death reported in the last two days, following two other recent deaths reported on Monday, and the 13th since the start of the pandemic in March.

Officials also reported that as of Sunday, there were three people hospitalized in county hospitals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 48 active cases and 295 cases under quarantine/isolation orders. Another 23 people were also under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived in the County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory.

There’s now been 701 total confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 640 now listed as recovered.