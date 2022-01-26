1,653 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths for January 16-22, 2022

New cases of COVID-19 remain high in Chautauqua County with 1,653 new cases for the week of January 16 through 22. There have been 24,531 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the Pandemic.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported 5 people died last week with 33 people hospitalized. Of those 33 people, 58% of them are not fully vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 295.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is down 3 percentage points to 14.9%, The community transmission rate is still considered “high” by the Centers for Disease Control.

488 of the new cases located in the City of Jamestown. Since August 1, 60% of new cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

The Health Department noted on its COVID-19 dashboard that it would no longer be reporting active cases and close contacts due to changes in isolation and quarantine protocols closing cases out more quickly than in the past.

The department went on to say that due to less contact tracing and more cases being detected with at-home tests, the total case counts reported should reflect the minimum and not the total amount of cases experienced in the community.

The “7-day average percent positive” figure only includes results reported by laboratories, and does not include any rapid test results. “New cases this week” and “Total cases” do include rapid testing results that have been reported to the County Health Department via their website.