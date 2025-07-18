Langworthy Votes Yes After Voting No On Resolution To Request Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Files

After voting no earlier this week on an amendment to have the Department of Justice release the Jeffrey Epstein files, Congressman Nick Langworthy has voted yes on moving a Republican resolution forward for a vote by the House.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges but died by suicide in his jail cell before a trial could begin.

Langworthy is a member of the House Rules Committee and was one of six Republicans who previously voted no Monday night against attaching a Democratic amendment to landmark cryptocurrency legislation that would force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

House Resolution 589 was approved to move forward by a vote of 9 to 4 that calls for the release of documents, records, and communications related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

Langworthy issued a statement saying, “I stand with my Republican colleagues in demanding the full release of all credible Epstein documents—while ensuring the privacy and dignity of the victims are protected. Every individual who committed crimes—especially against minors—must face the full weight of the law.”

NBC news reports the resolution will possibly be voted on as soon as next week and said it was merely “a symbolic resolution.”

The news organization said that both Republican and Democrats were critical of the resolution, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie calling it a stunt and posting on social media, “The rules committee passed a NON-BINDING Epstein resolution, hoping folks will accept it as real. It forces the release of NOTHING.”

NBC quotes Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin as saying the resolution is, “a meaningless, hortatory, fig leaf, Swiss cheese resolution that has no teeth at all.”