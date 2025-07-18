Planning Commission Hears Proposal To Turn 16 Scott Street Into Townhomes

The Jamestown Planning Commission heard a presentation on a proposal to turn the former Westburgh Electric building into housing.

Jonathan Dubinski shared his proposal for 16 Scott Street that would convert the former industrial space into three-bedroom townhomes on the first two floors and one to two-bedroom handicap accessible units on the third floor.

Dubinski has hired Harrington Architects to work on the project. Architect Don Harrington said the building, which is located near Winsor and Crescent Streets, was built in 1929 and is structurally sound. He said an elevator would be installed to make the third floor accessible. Harrington said the goal is to make the building as energy efficient as possible.

Dubinski said an environmental assessment is part of the next steps in addition to beginning to fill out paperwork for the city. He hopes to begin construction in March. Tuesday’s presentation was only informational and the project will come back to the Planning Commission for site plan approval at a later date.