18th Annual Come To The Table Auction Set For May 14

The 18th Annual Come To The Table Auction is set for May 14.

The event, organized by CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), is an evening of impact, advocacy, and hope for children in foster care.

It will take place starting at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

Tickets are $20 and include light hors d’oeuvres, live music, basket auction, service auction and a live tablescape auction. They can be bought online at https://www.chautauquacasa.com/

All proceeds from this event support CASA volunteers in guiding abused and neglected children through the overburdened legal and child welfare systems to find safe and permanent homes where they can become healthy, happy adults.

​For more information on the event, to donate a table for the auction, become a sponsor or to donate a gift basket for the raffle, contact Kelly Fiorella by email at kfiorellacasa@gmail.com.