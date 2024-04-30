$2.7 Million BAN To Cover Costs For Fleet Maintenance Building Project Approved

Jamestown City Council has approved a bond renewal for $2.7 million to cover the completion of the Fleet Maintenance Building project.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas said that the bond anticipation note obtained in 2023 was $2,850,000, but $4,890,000 has been spent to date on the project, requiring additional funds.

Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said that it’ll take $700,000 to complete the project.

Thomas said the $2.7 million bond anticipation note renewal could be reduced if the city receives the $1 million in State Financial Restructuring Board (FRB) funding from the state for the project.

She said there are all indications that the city will still receive this funding but the FRB could not give her a timeline for when that would happen.

City Council member at Large Jeff Russell expressed concern over the increase in costs for the project, “I’m just asking that after today the council be briefed right up until this project is complete on the expenses going forward so we do not exceed $1.7 million if we are to receive the $1 million from New York State. I don’t want any more surprises, to be frank.”

Mayor Kim Ecklund, in the work session prior to the voting session, stated she wasn’t happy with the increase in costs either, “The expenses incurred, as we know it’s not all of it, the escalating cost of construction, unanticipated asbestos abatement would be another significant cost, but the rest of it I don’t know the nitty gritty.”

Ecklund also responded to Russell’s question on why remaining American Rescue Plan funds weren’t used, saying that her administration is still trying to get a handle on what funds are remaining and that the plan is to use those funds toward a new roof and window replacement on City Hall.