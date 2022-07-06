2022 ‘I BIRD NY’ Challenge Underway in NYS

The 2022 “I BIRD NY” challenge is underway for beginning and experienced birders in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced there are two levels of challenges that provide the opportunity to identify birds and learn about birdlife and offer a chance to win birding equipment.

The annual I BIRD NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge is open to anyone 16 years of age and younger. To complete the Beginner’s Birding Challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their challenge sheet to the DEC.

Entries can be submitted online, be mailed, or emailed. They must be received October 14. Both entry forms are also available in Spanish. All participants in both challenges will be able to print a certificate of participation and be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories, including binoculars and a grand prize spotting scope.

Information about birding in NYS: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/109900.html

Beginner birder challenge sheet:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/begbirdchallenge.pdf

Experienced birder challenge sheet: https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/expbirdchallenge.pdf