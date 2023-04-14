2023 Congressional Art Competition Accepting Art From High School Students

High school students are being encouraged to submit artwork for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman Nick Langworthy said in an announcement about the competition that the winner will have their work displayed at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Art can be submitted to any of Rep. Langworthy’s office locations across the 23rd Congressional District including Clarence, Jamestown, Olean, or Corning. The submission deadline is Wednesday April 19, 2023.

The winning student will have their artwork displayed in Washington in an 11-month exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel and will also have an opportunity to travel to Washington for the Exhibition Opening Celebration of their artwork on June 20, 2023. In addition, one runner up and four student finalists will have their artwork displayed in the Congressman’s office.

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds.

For more competition guidelines, visit https://langworthy.house.gov/services/art-competition