2024 ArtScape Jamestown Artwork Goes On Display May 10 at Chautauqua Art Gallery

Artwork for the 2024 ArtScape in downtown Jamestown will be on display and for sale starting May 10.

Artwork can be viewed at the Chautauqua Art Gallery, located at 318 North Main Street, from May 10 through June 29. An opening reception will be held from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 17.

Now in its second year, ArtScape is an outdoor public “gallery” created by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation in partnership with the Chautauqua Art Gallery and the Jamestown Parks Department. It displays works of art by local artists on banners in the downtown area.

It aims to represent a diverse group of regional artists from all walks of life. A jury of arts professionals selected 56 of 295 artworks submitted for the program. ArtScape Jamestown is also partnering with The Resource Center to host artwork by two artists who participate in Resource Center art programs led by Susan Gutierrez.

All of the artists’ pieces have been professionally photographed to be printed on banners that will be hung downtown this June, throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.

A brochure with a walking tour of the outdoor gallery will be available at restaurants, hotels, and attractions throughout Chautauqua County, including the Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, and Chautauqua Art Gallery.

The Artscape banner program is made possible through the support of local businesses that sponsored banners.

During the original art show, artwork from the ArtScape banners is available to view and purchase on Chautauqua Art Gallery’s website: https://ChautauquaArtGallery.com.