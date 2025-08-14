2025 Babe Ruth 13 Year Old World Series Begins August 16

The 2025 Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series will take place this Saturday through August 23 at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the very first Babe Ruth World Series, which was held here in Jamestown in 1980.

Since that inaugural event, Jamestown has hosted this tournament 20 times. This year, nine teams—representing various regions across the United States as well as an international team from Australia—will come together in Jamestown to deliver top-level competition and showcase a wide range of talent.

Representing their respective regions, these teams will take the field:

Host Team: Jamestown, NY

International Team: Australia

Pacific Northwest: Port Angeles, WA

Southwest: Eagle Pass, TX

Pacific Southwest: Price, UT

New England: Stamford, CT

Mid Atlantic: Broomall/Newtown, PA

Ohio Valley: Stevens Point, WI

Midwest Plains: Centennial, CO

Southeast: Tallahassee, FL

Festivities begin with a family-friendly “Meet & Greet” event this Friday, August 15, at 6:00 p.m. on Lafayette Street in downtown Jamestown. This pedestrian-friendly event offers a unique chance to meet the players and coaches and get into the spirit of the tournament.

The first official games begin Saturday, August 16 at Diethrick Park with opening ceremonies scheduled just before the 7:00 p.m. game. All games are free to attend thanks to sponsors.

Those sponsors are One Ball Foundation, Collaborative Children’s Solutions, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Jamestown Area Community Federal Credit Union, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Lawley Insurance, Turner Construction Company, Jamestown Police Department Kendall Club, Jamestown Fire Department Local 137, AFSCME Local 418, JCAA/JURA NYSUT Union, CSEA, and Jim Rauh Enterprises.

On Sunday, August 17, the tournament will honor the legacy of Coach/Manager Ed Garfinkle while celebrating 45 years of Babe Ruth baseball tradition in Jamestown, inviting past players, volunteers, and supporters to join the tribute.

For more information, visit the official tournament website at www.jamestownworldseries.org and follow the event on Facebook at Jamestown BRWS.