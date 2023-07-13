20th Annual Scandinavian Folk Festival Set for July 15-16

The 20th Annual Scandinavian Folk Festival takes place this weekend in downtown Jamestown.

It will run from 10am to 8pm Saturday, July 15 and 10am to 4pm Sunday, July 16 at the Northwest Arena.

The event will include several presentations including one by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about former Swedish mayors. Other discussions include author Nancy Marie Brown sharing stories about women in the Viking age and discussing her latest book “The Hidden Folk – How Iceland’s Elves can save the Earth.” Paul Leone and Greg Peterson will discuss the influence of Samuel Carlson on Jamestown, such as the municipal power plant, John Everett Jones from Jamestownswedes.org will be talking about the city’s early Swedes, and the musicians from Simple Gifts will demonstrate and discuss their 12 folk instruments.

There will be music throughout both days that includes The Thule Lodge Adult and Children’s Folk Dance Teams.

Food and refreshments will be available that include Swedish waffles with lingonberries, Swedish meatball dinners, korv burgers, and Swedish hot dogs (varm korv).

The Leif Ericson Viking Ship, Inc. will again be bringing the Norseman Viking longship back to the festival for people to tour.

The entrance fee for the Scandinavian Folk Festival inside the Northwest Arena is $5.

For more information, visit http://www.scandinavianjamestown.org/