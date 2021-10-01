WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

24th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence, 19th Annual Unity Day Celebration Today

The 24th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and the 19th Annual Unity Day Celebration is taking place today as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is sponsoring the events. The walk in Jamestown begins at noon at the Northwest Ice Arena and continues down Third Street to Tracy Plaza.

The Unity Day Celebration in Jamestown will be held inside the lobby of City Hall immediately following the Walk. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is expected to issue a proclamation at that ceremony.
Those participating are asked to wear purple to signify Domestic Violence Awareness and wear face masks as well. Both events are open to the public.

