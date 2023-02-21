WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

25 Jamestown High School Students Named All-WNY Scholar Athletes Winners, Honorable Mentions

Twenty-five Jamestown High School students were named All-Western New York Scholar Athletes winners and honorable mentions for the fall athletic season by Section VI.

Eligible students are seniors involved in a fall sport who had a cumulative grade-point average of 90% or higher.

Jamestown Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said it’s great to have so many students achieve this, “It is challenging, A, to be a teenager in these times; B, to have navigated through the COVID fiasco that we’ve been through the course of the past two years and make a return to school; C, to do all of the outside things that a lot of kids have to do today like jobs and taking care of younger kids; D, to get good grades in school and then also on top of all of that be an outstanding athlete on a varsity team.”

Board President Paul Abbott also recognized the students named as scholar athletes, including the two ex-officio student representatives on the board, Emylia Hallberg and Aubrey Reynolds.

JHS students recognized for their excellence in the classroom were Aric Bloomquist, football; Trey Drake, football; Kylie O’Brien, volleyball; Jacob Smeraldo, boys cross country; and Lindsey Spitz, girls swim team.

Students who received honorable mention recognition included: Brittney Beardsley, girls tennis; Michael Boron, football; Jordan Braymiller, boys soccer; Rylen Coombs, girls volleyball; Emylia Hallberg, girls volleyball; Mercedes Johnson, girls tennis; Quinn Johnson, girls soccer; Kollon Knisley, boys soccer; Brandon Lobb, football; Hannah Lutgen, girls cross country; Colin Melendez, football; Alex Melquist, girls volleyball; Karynne Mims, girls soccer; Aubrey Reynolds, girls volleyball; Celeste Roberts, girls tennis; Kylee Schrader, girls tennis; Evan Sharpe, boys soccer; Julia Smith, girls soccer; John Torres, football; and Kylee Williamson, girls volleyball.

Additionally, seven JHS athletic programs — football, boys and girls Soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls volleyball, and girls tennis — were named New York State Scholar-Athlete teams. Programs are eligible if the cumulative team GPA is 90% or higher during the season.

