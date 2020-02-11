Dahlstrom Roll Form Completes Purchase of DC Rollform in Falconer

JAMESTOWN – Dahlstrom Roll Form has cleared the final hurdle in relocating its Jamestown operation to Falconer.

On Monday Lakeside Capital Corp. – which is doing business as Dahlstrom’s – agreed to purchase DC Roll Form and its 130,000-square-foot building to 221 Lister Ave. in Falconer.

The purchase comes after the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency late last year approved a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) and sales tax exemption with Dahlstrom Roll Form for the company’s move from 402 Chandler St. in Jamestown to Falconer.

The consolidation and move to the new building is scheduled to be complete by the third-quarter of this year.