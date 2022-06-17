38th Annual Yassou Festival Returns June 17-18

The 38th Annual Yassou Festival returns this weekend.

The Greek festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will start at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17 and continue until 11:00 p.m. It resumes Saturday, June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The festival at 15 Francis Street celebrates Greek culture under the big tent with live Bouzouki music and dancing; traditional Greek foods and pastries, and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information, call (716) 483-0022.