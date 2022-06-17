WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 38th Annual Yassou Festival Returns June 17-18

38th Annual Yassou Festival Returns June 17-18

By Leave a Comment

The 38th Annual Yassou Festival returns this weekend.

The Greek festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will start at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17 and continue until 11:00 p.m. It resumes Saturday, June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The festival at 15 Francis Street celebrates Greek culture under the big tent with live Bouzouki music and dancing; traditional Greek foods and pastries, and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information, call (716) 483-0022.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.