The 40th Anniversary 13 year-old Babe Ruth World Series kicks off this weekend in Jamestown, starting with a “Parade of Champions” tonight.

The parade starts at 6pm and will feature all 10 teams represented in the World Series as well as floats from local organizations. The parade route is on Third Street from the Bridge past City Hall.

The first official day of the tournament is tomorrow with all games being played at Diethrick Park in Jamestown. Opening ceremonies for the World Series will take place before the 7:00 p.m. game. Games take place August 14th through 21st.

All Babe Ruth World Series games are free to the public thanks to local support by businesses and organizations.

In addition, the Jamestown Community will be presented with their induction into the Babe Ruth League Hall of Fame before the championship game at 1pm on Saturday, August 21st. All former board members, committee members, community support groups, businesses and volunteers are invited to celebrate this achievement.

More information about the world series, including game times, can be found at jamestownworldseries.org.