43rd Annual World Series Of Wheels To Take Place July 25

The 43rd Annual World Series of Wheels will take place this Saturday in Bergman Park.

The Babe Ruth World Series Board of Directors announced that Excalibur Motor Sports is a major sponsor of the event this year.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the admission of $3.00 per person over 12. All admission fees go directly to the Babe Ruth World Series Committee to help host this series.

This year, a new addition will be equipment and vehicles on display by local emergency services. The World Series of Wheels is a participant judged show. It has been recognized for many years as one of the premier automotive events in Western New York.

In addition to the participants, there will be multiple vendors, kids activities, food vendors, and live music.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet volunteers, board members, as well as some of the coaches and players who will be participating in the upcoming World Series from August 15 to 22 at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park.

The World Series of Wheels was started in 1984 to help defray the expense of hosting a Babe Ruth World Series here in Jamestown.

For more information, contact Co-Chair Keith Ecklund at 716-664-1398.