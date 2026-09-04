45th Annual Jamestown Labor Day Fest Set For Sept. 6

The 45th Annual Jamestown Labor Day Festival is set for this Sunday, September 6.

The free event at Bergman Park kicks off at noon with an arts and crafts show, the opening of the food court, and the Bergman Brawl, a pro-wrestling event presented by ESW.

Main stage performances start at 12:30 p.m. with The Magic of Nick Mambretti. Pearl City Jazz will play at 2:00 p.m., Johnny Bauer Band at 4:30 p.m., and the Porcelain Bus Drivers at 6:30 p.m.

Other activities in the park will include a Jamestown Area Midget Football League scrimmage at 1:00 p.m., Bingo, and kids games.

The George Ritzer Labor Award will be presented at 4:00 p.m. on the main stage.

Fireworks are set for 8:30 p.m.

Parking is $3 with proceeds benefiting the Labor Day Festival.