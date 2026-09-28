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You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mayville Bluegrass Festival 2026 Highlights – September 18, 2026

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mayville Bluegrass Festival 2026 Highlights – September 18, 2026

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Hear performances from Bill Ward & Friends and The Travesties Trio at the 2026 Mayville Bluegrass Festival.

Special thanks to Sally Schaefer for the audio!

www.facebook.com/mayvillebluegrass


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