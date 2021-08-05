57th Annual 4-H Meal Sale Raises Nearly $10,000

The 57th Annual 4-H Meat Animal Sale raised nearly $10,000 in donations on Saturday, July 24th.

The event held by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Youth Development Program was part of the Chautauqua County 4-H “Unfair.”

A total of 119 animals were sold at this annual event with 12 animals donated back from buyers. The profits of the re-selling of the animals go to a charity of the buyer’s choice. Youth can also choose to donate a portion of their sales to a charity of their choice. Donations benefit various projects and scholarship funds.