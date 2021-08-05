WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 57th Annual 4-H Meal Sale Raises Nearly $10,000

57th Annual 4-H Meal Sale Raises Nearly $10,000

By Leave a Comment

The 57th Annual 4-H Meat Animal Sale raised nearly $10,000 in donations on Saturday, July 24th.

The event held by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Youth Development Program was part of the Chautauqua County 4-H “Unfair.”

A total of 119 animals were sold at this annual event with 12 animals donated back from buyers. The profits of the re-selling of the animals go to a charity of the buyer’s choice. Youth can also choose to donate a portion of their sales to a charity of their choice. Donations benefit various projects and scholarship funds.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.