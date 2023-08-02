5th Annual Heron Trail Run to Benefit WRFA

The 5th Annual Heron Trail Run in memory of Dave McDonald is set for Sunday, August 13.

The run, which takes place at The Heron Farm and Event Center in the town of Sherman, will benefit WRFA this year.

Run co-organizer Faith Graham said the 5k walk-run has been described as “brutally challenging and fun,” “It includes pasture, camp grounds, woods, trails, lots of scenery, they get to see most of the property.”

Co-Organizer Sara Rafaloski said the event is held in memory of Dave McDonald, who loved to run and was a huge supporter of local musicians, “He did all the runs everywhere. There’s nights he had friends playing in Erie, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh and hit up everybody’s shows. He’s the number one fan of everybody, so of course we had to do something in his name.”

The entry fee is $20 for people age 18 and older with kids age 17 and under $15. To register in advance, visit runsignup.com/herontrailrun. Registration also will be accepted the day of the race.