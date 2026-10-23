5th Annual Riverwalk Trick Or Treat Trail This Saturday

The 5th Annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat Trail is this Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event will take place along the Chadakoin River, with the Trick or Treat Trail running from the Washington Street Bridge to Panzarella Park, between the two pedestrian bridges on both sides of the river.

The event will go from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24.

Local organizations, businesses, community groups, and City departments will be stationed along the trail to distribute Halloween treats to children.

Due to the popularity of the event, residents and visitors should expect increased pedestrian activity and traffic in the surrounding area during the event. Those traveling through the area are encouraged to allow additional time, use caution around pedestrians and be aware of potential traffic delays.

Families attending the event are encouraged to remain together while enjoying the Riverwalk.