70 Pets Adopted As Part of Humane Society’s Season of Hope

70 pets were adopted as part of Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s sixth annual Season of Hope.

CCHS Fundraising and Communication Director Brian Papalia said the campaign ran from November 24 to December 23, “Last year, in that same timeframe, we did 59. So, it was cool to see a higher number of adoptions. Also, it was cool to see more dogs go home. The breakdown was 57 cats and 13 dogs. And I think last year it was nine dogs that went (were adopted).”

Papalia said that the success of the Season of Hope was made possible by a pair of donors and the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters which ran through a portion of the campaign.

Visit chqhumane.org to view all available pets and to learn more about the Humane Society.