7th Annual Hope & Healing Conference Takes Place Thursday

The 7th Annual Hope and Healing Conference of Western New York will take place virtually tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The online event will include keynote speakers and educational webinars on mental health, chemical dependency, and other wellness topics that are available in Chautauqua County and our region as well as community resources.

County Mental Hygiene Grant Director Steve Kilburn said this year’s conference will explore the theme “The Art of Hope and Healing,” “By which we are highlighting the ways in which creativity of all sorts, art and other creative expressions, can be a means of help for people in recovering from mental health or addiction issues a kind of safe care for those providing services or supports to those sorts of people.”

Prevention Works Executive Director Melanie Witkowski said there will be a section of “FRED” Talks which will feature eight different speakers talking about art, “So we have somebody that is actually a PhD student from a rock background that is actually going to be one of the FRED talks from London and we have someone coming to talk about Seat to Supper and then we have someone who is talking about how they use rap in poetry to cope. So we have all these different strengths that people have that they utilize to cope throughout this pandemic as well as substances.”

The Hope and Healing Conference is free and people can register to attend at hopeandhealingconference.com