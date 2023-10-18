7th Annual Mark Pacheco WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle Set For Oct. 20

The 7th Annual Mark Pacheco WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle to benefit people with disabilities will take place this Friday, October 20.

Doors open for the event at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Celoron Legion, located at the corner of Fairmount and Jackson Avenues. Admission is $15. Patrons must be 21 years old to attend the event.

The lip-syncing competition is open to anyone. People can participate as solo acts or in a group. The cost to compete is $50 per contestant. Acts will be judged on how well they lip sync; the creativity of their performance; and their “WOW” factor. First place is worth $500, second place is $250 and third is $100.

In addition to the lip-syncing competition, professional lip-syncing artists Valerie Valentino and Coco Vega are scheduled to perform. Besides the on-stage entertainment, there will be drawings for dozens of prizes donated by area businesses, as well as drawings for cash prizes. Since this year’s event falls close to Halloween, there also will be a costume contest.

The WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle is organized by The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc. Proceeds from the event will be directed to The Resource Center WOW Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The WOW (Working on Wonders) Fund supports Chautauqua County residents with disabling conditions to enjoy recreational and travel experiences they otherwise could not afford.

The fund was created in memory of Mark Pacheco, an employee of The Resource Center who died in 2010 of injuries sustained in an altercation in Jamestown. Pacheco’s family and friends suggested the establishment of the WOW Fund as a tribute to him and to create something positive from his death.

For more information or for people wishing to compete, call Event Organizer Marcos Figueroa at 716-951-6118.