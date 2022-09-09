9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to be Held Sunday at County Courthouse

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held Sunday, September 11 in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse.

The local American Legion and the Chautauqua County Veterans Council will hold the ceremony at noon.

The program is to honor and remember the over 3,000 Americans who were killed on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and crashed them in the World Trade Center in New York City, the pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Western Pennsylvania.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said in a statement, “The horrific events of that day are well engrained in many of our minds. We remember the panic, devastation and unity that ensued. We remember the courageous police officers and firemen who responded to save lives and the many men and women who helped fight in our country’s war on terror. I encourage all residents to pause and take a moment this Sunday to honor and remember all those who tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001.”

The program will feature a few words from local dignitaries.