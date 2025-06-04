Aaron Leeper To Deliver Jamestown High School Commencement Address

One of Jamestown High School’s most decorated athletes will deliver the keynote address at JHS’ Commencement ceremony.

Aaron Leeper, who is a 2001 JHS graduate, currently serves as Assistant Federal Security Director for Law Enforcement for the Federal Air Marshal Service.

During his senior year, Leeper delivered one of the most remarkable football seasons in New York State history. In 2000, he rushed for 2,276 yards, scored 47 touchdowns, and tallied 282 points — setting state records for touchdowns and points, and a Western New York record for rushing yards. He was named New York State Class AA Player of the Year, USA Today’s New York State Player of the Year, and received both the Connolly Cup and Ron Pitts Award. A standout on both sides of the ball, he also recorded 38 tackles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back, including two returned for touchdowns. Leeper earned a Division I football scholarship to the University at Buffalo, where he made an immediate impact. As a freshman, he rushed for 917 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Mid-American Conference (MAC) Rookie of the Year honors in 2002. He was inducted into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Leeper earned a bachelor’s degree from the UB and later a master’s degree from Canisius College. He went on to join the Federal Air Marshal Service in 2010, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he has logged more than 2.2 million air miles and demonstrated expertise in national security, law enforcement, and counter-terrorism. He now resides in Bayside, New York, with his family.

Jamestown High School’s Commencement ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m, Friday, June 20 at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. Baccalaureate will take place at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 18 at S.S. Peter & Paul Church.