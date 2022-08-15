WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Accused Attacker of Salman Rushdie Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder

Hadi Matar (Photo Courtesy of Chautauqua County Jail)

The New Jersey man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie has pled not guilty to charges of attempted murder.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 24-year old Hadi Matar pled not guilty to charges of 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and 2nd Degree Assault at his arraignment Saturday afternoon in Chautauqua County Court.

Matar is in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

Schmidt said in a statement that search warrants have been signed by County Court Judge Dave Foley. New York State Police had stated on Friday that a warrant was requested for a backpack and digital device belonging to Matar.

Schmidt said his office has also been in communication with agencies in New Jersey, where Matar is from, to share information and try to determine what kind of planning or preparation might have proceeded the attack to determine what, if any, additional charges should be leveled against Matar.

