Acting NYS Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli Resigns

Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli resigned Friday after Governor Kathy Hochul rescinded his candidacy to permanently serve in the role.

The Albany Times Union reported Nigrelli’s resignation comes after multiple allegations he harassed and was abusive to employees.

Hochul’s Press Secretary Avi Small said in a statement, “Earlier today, the administration informed acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli he is no longer under consideration for the permanent role, he subsequently notified us of his intention to retire after 32 years. Gov. Hochul has the utmost respect for the members of the New York State Police who put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers.”

Nigrelli’s resignation will take effect on October 6.

He became acting superintendent of the State Police last October 19, 2022.