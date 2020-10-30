Active COVID-19 Cases Continue to Claim in Chautauqua County, Hospitalizations at 22 As of Tuesday

MAYVILLE – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County went up for a third straight day.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department, 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported for Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases up to 138. That’s six more active cases than what had been reported on Wednesday, and 27 more active cases, compared to what had been reported on Monday.

County health officials also said that the number of hospitalizations that have tested positive for COVID-19 are up to 22 as of Tuesday – an increase of one over the previous day.

However, County executive PJ Wendel explained to WRFA that although there’s been more than 20 hospitalizations that have tested positive for COVID-19, the vast majority are doing well.

“The reports were are getting are that those who are hospitalized are not in critical condition and are mildly ill, so we need to keep that in mind, but I’m not making light of this either,” Wendell said, adding, “We don’t see people on ventilators. We don’t see people that are in ICU or critical condition. We do see people who have symptoms and need to be hospitalized, but there’s not significant illness to go along with that.”

Meanwhile, of the 32 new cases were reported on Thursday:

7 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

6 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

5 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

4 cases in 14750 (Lakewood)

3 cases in 14062 (Forestville)

2 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

1 case in 14716 (Brocton)

1 case in 14747 (Kennedy)

1 case in 14767 (Panama)

1 case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

1 case in 14166 (Van Buren Point)

Health officials say There is a cluster of cases among employees of the Jamestown Fire Department, with seven active cases among the firefighters. That’s one more case than what had been reported for Wednesday.

Health officials also say there are currently 24 active cases among the Tanglewood Manor cluster, with 18 of them involving residents. Meanwhile, a total of 90 cases, incuding 72 residents, have since recovered.

The County Health Department is also investigating a cluster of cases in the North County, which were the result of a private event. At least 18 cases have been linked to that event, with seven of them still active.

To date, there’s been 1,038 total confirmed cases and 887 are now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.