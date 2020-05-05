Active COVID-19 Cases in Chautauqua County at Four as of Monday Afternoon

MAYVILLE – There were No New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Monday. In addition, another confirmed case is now considered “recovered.”

County health officials reported Monday afternoon that the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 37, with just four cases considered “active” while another 29 are now considered “recovered.” There’s also been four COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began, with the most recent one being reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, health officials also say 75 cases remain under quarantine/isolation orders. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors. There’s also been 988 negative test results to date.

The county is also reminding residents of the need to stay vigilant against the virus.

“In Chautauqua County, sometimes it doesn’t seem like this coronavirus is real,” the county noted in Monday’s daily COVID-19 update. “Are you skeptical of the need for Executive Orders from the Governor? Even though we have been provided with explanations of why our norm has changed, there are still those who doubt the strategies. When community mitigation strategies first went into effect, those in public health knew we were stuck between a rock and a hard place. If these proven strategies worked, the spread of this new infectious disease with no vaccine and no treatment could be slowed.”

“I believe that has happened here and instead of recognizing and appreciating that, some would say the disease never would have spread here anyway,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “That is naive and dangerous thinking.”

County officials also said that as the area looks to “reopen,” it is imperative to do so cautiously. They add that reopenings that are not structured around ongoing social distancing, mouth and nose coverings, strict hand washing and respiratory etiquette, or other public health guidance will likely result in a spike of cases and could lead to renewed closure orders.

“We need to use commonsense and do this right,” added Schuyler.

“We are fortunate in Chautauqua County, as compared to other, more populous areas of NYS; we haven’t seen the high number of positive cases and deaths that some areas have. We need to keep it that way,” the media release stated.