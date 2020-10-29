Active COVID-19 in Chautauqua County Cases Up by 11% on Wednesday

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday. That’s seven fewer new cases than what had been reported on Tuesday when the county reported 26 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 132 active cases in the county, which is 13 more (11%) than what was reported on Tuesday. Of the 132 active cases, 44 involve the Tanglewood Manor outbreak that was first reported on Oct. 12. That includes 38 active cases among residents. Of the 114 total confirmed cases involving Tanglewood, 70 are now listed as recovered, including 52 residents. County officials say the are also monitoring a cluster of cases out of Dunkirk involving more than a dozen people who attended a private event.

There were also 21 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. On Sunday that number was at 22.

Of the 19 new cases for Wednesday:

7 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

6 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

5 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

1 case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

To date, there’s now been 1006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since March, with 861 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.