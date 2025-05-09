Active Transportation Week Set For May 12-18

The second annual Active Transportation Week will take place May 12 through 18 in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development, in collaboration with the Chautauqua County Health Department and CHQ Transit are encouraging local residents to use the county’s public transportation system – CHQ Transit – or an alternative mode of transportation other than their personal motor vehicle that week.

A “Bingo Card” has been created to inspire creative ways to get moving throughout the week. Each day will also highlight a different “theme” with Friday, May 16, focusing on riding a bike to work or school. Bingo Cards, themes and event details will be added on the Chautauqua County Events page.

The local effort is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing single-rider vehicle trips, slashing CO2 emissions, and fostering a vibrant, interconnected community.

Chautauqua County Special Project Coordinator Stephanie Nick said, “When our communities invest in making it easier and safer to get around without dependence on cars, we all reap the rewards. From substantial savings in healthcare costs and personal expenditures to fostering the growth of local businesses and communities, the shift towards accessible and sustainable modes of mobility is the way of the future.”

Information on bus schedules and prices can be found online at chqgov.com/carts/CHQTransit. Interested residents can also call CHQ Transit at 1-800-388-6534 to talk to a live person who will help plan the best route. Anyone interested in participating in Active Transportation Week can register at chqgov.com/events. Registration is not required, but will help with planning for subsequent years.