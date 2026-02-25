Affordable Housing Project In Dunkirk Receives Financial Incentives

An affordable housing project in the City of Dunkirk has been approved financial incentives by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The Dunkirk Landing LLC project, formerly known as Regan Development LLC and also known as the Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing project, will involve the demolition of two blighted commercial buildings and the construction of two affordable housing apartments totaling 78 units.

The apartments will be built on East Fourth Street and on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk. The apartments also Include 16 units with supportive services for veterans with disabilities and commercial space intended for a childcare facility. The total project investment is estimated at $38.2 million.

The CCIDA board approved sales tax, mortgage recording tax, and property tax abatements over 30 years with a $691,368 in payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) payments.

The project was previously awarded $11.1 million from New York State and $500,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

The project is estimated to create 69 construction jobs and two permanent full-time jobs.

Work is expected to begin this Spring with both buildings scheduled for completion by the end of November 2027.