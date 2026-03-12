Project To Finish Sewering Chautauqua Lake Underway

Plans to finish a project to establish public sewer service around Chautauqua Lake are underway.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said Phase 3 of the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District (SCCLSD) expansion will extend public sewer infrastructure from Point Chautauqua to Midway State Park. This will effectively close the remaining gap and completing the system connection around the lake’s south and northern basins.

Phase 3 is being made possible in large part by a $17,795,000 New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) Grant, awarded through the Environmental Facilities Corporation on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul. The funding will significantly offset eligible project costs and ensure the continued protection of water quality in the Chautauqua Lake watershed.

The Environmental Facilities Corporation will work closely with County and Sewer District officials as the project advances toward execution of a formal grant agreement and construction milestones. Work on Phase 3 is expected to proceed following final design, permitting, and financing approvals.

Upon completion, the expansion will represent a generational investment in infrastructure, environmental protection, and the continued stewardship of one of Chautauqua County’s most treasured natural resources. To learn more, view the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Phase 3 Map, Plan and Report online at: chautauquacountyny.gov.