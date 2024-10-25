Afterschool Programs Receive $1.52 Million in Chautauqua County

Three Chautauqua County organizations are receiving a total $1.52 million for afterschool programs.

The State grants were awarded by the State Office of Children and Family Services through the Learning and Enrichment Afterschool Program Supports (LEAPS) initiative to help fund new or continuing afterschool programs targeted to children in high-need areas in New York State.

The Jamestown YMCA will receive $600,000, the YWCA Jamestown will receive $570,000, and the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Chautauqua County will receive $350,000.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Afterschool programs give our kids outlets to explore their creativity, build their skills and thrive in a supportive environment. We’re continuing to invest in free and low-cost afterschool programs and expanding access to affordable child care to help young people grow and give families the support they need.”

These LEAPS grants were awarded to a total of 238 afterschool program sites statewide

Programs eligible for LEAPS grants included State-licensed school-age child care programs – or organizations interested in becoming a licensed school-age child care provider – that serve children in high-need school districts. Per-site funding amounts were based on each program’s OCFS-licensed capacity. The grants are intended to fund the critical programming and other costs of developing and running the program. Grants are contingent on programs completing all licensing and contract requirements and therefore subject to change.