Reception For 2025 ArtScape Takes Place Tonight

An opening reception for the original artwork for the 2025 ArtScape artwork will take place tonight at the Chautauqua Art Gallery and Pearl City Clay House.

The original artwork for the 2025 ArtScape Jamestown is on display and for sale in a joint art show held at Chautauqua Art Gallery, and the Pearl City Clay House until June 28.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. tonight. This year’s artist reception will begin at Chautauqua Art Gallery at 5:00 p.m. with opening remarks at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to make their way to Pearl City Clay House at 5:45 pm to view the entire body of work included in the show. Both galleries will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Now in its third year, ArtScape is an outdoor public “gallery” created by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation in partnership with the Chautauqua Art Gallery, Pearl City Clay House, and the Jamestown Parks Department. It displays works of art by local artists on banners in the downtown area. ArtScape aims to represent a diverse group of regional artists from all walks of life. From December 2024 through February 2025, local artists were invited to submit up to three works of art for this unique art show. In March, a jury of arts professionals selected 58 of the 312 artworks submitted to be printed on banners. ArtScape Jamestown is again pleased to partner with The Resource Center to host two additional pieces by artists who participate in Resource Center art programs led by Susan Gutierrez. This year, eight of the 60 banners will display art from our new youth category, sponsored in part by Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, and Pearl City Clay House. All of the artist’s pieces have been professionally photographed and have been printed on banners that will hang downtown now throughout the rest of the year and into 2026.

A brochure with a walking tour of the outdoor gallery will be available at restaurants, hotels, and attractions throughout Chautauqua County, including The Chamber of Commerce, Pearl City Clay House, Visitors Bureau, and Chautauqua Art Gallery.

The Artscape banner program is made possible through the support of local businesses that sponsored banners. Each business or person who sponsored a banner has their name printed on the banner below the artist’s name. When the banners come down at the end of the program, they will be given to the sponsors. Banner sponsors are also listed in the walking tour brochure.

During the original art show, all artwork from the ArtScape banners is available to view and purchase on Chautauqua Art Gallery’s website: https://ChautauquaArtGallery.com.