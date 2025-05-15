WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / CHQ Chamber Looking For Someone To Take Over Cruise-In

CHQ Chamber Looking For Someone To Take Over Cruise-In

By Leave a Comment

Downtown Cruise-In

CHQ Chamber is looking for someone to take over Jamestown Cruise-In.

The organization announced they would not be managing the car event any longer as they are focusing on programming events that “better meet the Chamber mission.” The Chamber stated they’re hoping to transition the event to a new planner and have already spoken with several other organizations about running Cruise-In. They said unfortunately no one has offered to take on the downtown event.

Any local organization that is interested in planning the annual Downtown Cruise-In should contact CHQ Chamber at (716) 484-1101.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.