AG James Files Preliminary Injunction Against Gun Distributors For Illegally Shipping Ghost Gun Parts

State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against ten national gun distributors to demand they stop illegally shipping ghost gun parts into New York.

James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address.

Thursday’s action builds on the lawsuit that James filed against these companies in June 2022 and is part of the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) ongoing efforts to stop the flow of illegal and dangerous ghost guns into New York.

James said in a statement that companies that sell ghost gun parts and kits “present a clear danger to all New Yorkers. These deadly weapons are unregistered, untraceable, and do not require any background check to purchase, which means they can easily end up in dangerous hands.”

In the lawsuit filed in June 2022, James said six of the ten defendants were caught shipping one or more unfinished frames or receivers to undercover investigators in New York, and several defendants advertised ghost gun components for sale and shipped their products to individuals who went on to commit crimes involving ghost guns in New York State.

The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.