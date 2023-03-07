Agriculture Buildings Now Exempt from Natural Gas Ban in Proposed NYS Budget

Agriculture buildings, such as barns, are now exempt from a natural gas ban proposed in the New York State executive budget.

State Senator George Borrello advocated that the change be made to Governor Kathy Hochul‘s 30-day amendments.

Borrello said in a statement, “Anyone who has spent time on a farm knows that barns and agricultural facilities must have access to affordable, reliable energy sources like natural gas in order to operate. The original Executive Budget proposal raised tremendous concerns in the agricultural community about how they would run their operations if they were included in the bans. In most cases, rural and remote areas lack the infrastructure needed to electrify farm buildings and equipment.

With so many farmers already struggling in the face of costly new labor regulations, minimum wage increases and crippling workforce shortages, it was clear that such a mandate would be the final straw for many farmers. I raised this issue with the Commissioner during budget hearings and, with the support of many of my colleagues, contacted the Governor regarding these concerns. It is clear that our voices were heard and that our farmers can breathe a little easier today.”