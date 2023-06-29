Air Quality Health Advisory In Effect for WNY for Thursday

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and Health Department have again issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for all of Thursday in Western New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaking at a press event Wednesday said that over the course of today smoke from wildfires in Canada will slowly move eastward and stall over Central New York as a high-pressure system meanders over the Mid-Atlantic coast, with the highest concentrations of smoke-induced fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution expected across Western and Northern New York. The smoke plume is expected to move out of New York more slowly than it moved in and heavier smoke is expected to remain upstate through much of Friday.

Air quality is forecasted to reach ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality Index levels today for Western and Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the Adirondacks.

Emergency cell phone alerts will be used to warn New Yorkers if air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for ‘Very Unhealthy’ air and sustained for longer than an hour. The alerts will be transmitted via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The Chautauqua County Health Department strongly recommends avoiding outdoor strenuous activities if there is a smell of smoke or haze in the air and/or an AQI greater than 150.

Chief Medical Officer and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Michael Faulk said the department recommends postponing youth sporting events when the AQI is greater than 150, “If there is a smell of smoke or visible haze in the air, there is a good chance the AQI is greater than 150. Although these levels are unlikely to cause immediate or life threatening symptoms, there may be individuals who could experience worsening symptoms of their underlying respiratory disease. Additionally, individuals may experience mild throat irritation, cough, or nasal congestion.”

While the Health Department recommendations are focusing on staying indoors as conditions persist or worsen, they also understand there may be times when individuals may need to leave their homes for appointments or grocery shopping during times when there is a smell of smoke in the air, hazy conditions or an AQI greater than 150.

Officials say wearing a KN95 or N95 mask during these conditions may help filter the fine particulate matter and prevent respiratory symptoms. They would especially recommend a mask while outdoors for those with underlying respiratory disease, elderly, and pregnant women as these conditions persist.

The Chautauqua County Health Department has KN95 and N95 masks available for distribution. You can obtain one at their offices on the fourth floor of the Hall Clothier Building in Mayville. You can also call 716-753-4312 for more information.

For information about current air quality, visit airnow.gov.