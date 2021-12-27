Alabama Woman Dies in ATV Accident in Town of Harmony

An Alabama woman died in an ATV accident in the town of Harmony late Christmas night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Panama fire department responded just before midnight Saturday to an address on Washington Street in Harmony for a report of an ATV into a creek with a person missing in the water.

Deputies determined multiple people had been riding the ATV when the driver failed to see a creek ahead and overturned the vehicle in the creek. The driver of the ATV had minor injuries but a passenger, 58-year old Donna Phelps of Dothan, Alabama, had gone missing in the water.

Deputies and fire personnel found Phelps in the water a distance from the overturned ATV. They tried to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead at UPMC Chautauqua.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.