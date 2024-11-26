Amy Rohler To Receive 2024 Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award

Amy Rohler has been selected to receive the Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award for 2024.

The CHQ Chamber Board of Directors selected Rohler, who is the Executive Director of the United Ways of Chautauqua County. Under her leadership, the two United Ways of Chautauqua County merged after several years of successful partnership and shared services. She has been Executive Director of the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County for seven years and was previously the Executive Director of Community Helping Hands.

Rohler has a Master of Religion from Yale Divinity School, a Master’s in Divinity from North Park Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Seattle Pacific University. She and her husband, Adam, have two children. Originally from Oregon, she has lived in Chautauqua County since 2009.

Pam Lydic was the very first President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. Following her untimely passing in 2012, the Chamber launched this award in her memory to recognize an individual who has worked hard to bring groups of people together around a common goal or objective to move the region forward in a positive direction.

The award will be presented during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting December 13 at the White Inn in Fredonia. Advanced registration is required by December 6 through the Chamber’s online calendar