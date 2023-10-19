Annual Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Memorial Football Party Set for Oct. 22

The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary will hold the annual Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Memorial Football Party this Sunday, October 22.

The fundraiser will start at 1:00 p.m. at Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua. The Buffalo Bills at the New England Patriots game will be shown. A buffet of food including 20 roasted turkeys will be served from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and include two drinks, food, and the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes. You do not need to be present to win.

Proceeds support youth and community programs throughout the region.

Tickets can be purchased at Bridgeview One Stop or any Chautauqua Brick location, through any Greater Jamestown AM Rotarian, or by calling Sarah Gilbert at 716-485-3933.

To learn more about The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary, or to become a member, visit jamestownnyamrotary.org.