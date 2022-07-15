Annual Laurel Run Starts Friday, July 15

The annual Laurel Run kicks off Friday, July 15.

The event was created to honor Laurel Hotelling, who had down syndrome and to celebrate people with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.

Representatives from The Resource Center and other organizations will take turns running legs of the 31-mile relay run from Jamestown to TRC’s location in Dunkirk.

On Saturday, there will be events from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Silver Creek including a 5K Walk, 1K Fun Walk, 8K Run, Children’s Fun Runs, and Laurel’s Memorial Lap.

Registration is $25 and money raised through the event will help support advocacy efforts and enhance employment and work training opportunities for adults with disabilities. For more information, visit http://fillingthegap.net/events/laurel-run/