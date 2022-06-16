Annual Summer Bandshell Concert Series in Allen Park Announced

The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Municipal Band have announced the annual Summer Bandshell Concert Series schedule.

Municipal Band Director Rick Lundquist said there will be seven concerts, starting at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park.

Lundquist said the first concert’s theme is “Music for a Summer Night,” “Music that celebrates things in the summer. And also, for the first time, we’re going to make it kind of like a preview of what is to come like with other themes. So, besides performing music that makes you think of beautiful summer days and summer nights, some of the music we’ll be playing is based on some of our other themes. On the 6th of July, we’ll be doing our annual patriotic concert.”

Lundquist said nearly all the programs will feature something special in the form of soloists or the kinds of music selection.

All concerts are free. The Allen Park Women’s Club will have refreshments for sale with proceeds benefiting Allen Park. In the event a concert has to be canceled due to weather, Thursdays are the tentative make-up day for concerts.

The Summer Bandshell Concert Series dates are as follows with all concerts starting at 7:00 p.m.:

Wednesday, June 29 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, July 6 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, July 13 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, July 20 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, July 27 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, August 3 – Jamestown Municipal Band

Wednesday, August 10 – Jamestown Municipal Band