Arrest Made in North Side Shooting Incident

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police have made an arrest after an incident involving someone firing shots into a home on the city’s north city early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. to a disturbance on East Seventh Street, near Lincoln Street. An investigation found that a red sedan drove up to the residence when a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots toward the home.

The home was reportedly occupied by several adults and young children but no injuries were reported.

An investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Stephon Thomas, who police say was involved in the shooting – though they didn’t say if he was driving the car involved or if he was the passenger who fire d the shots.

Police say believe the incident is linked to a Sept. 30 shooting at 52 Bowen St.

Thomas was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.