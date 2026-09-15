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Arrest Made In Second Stabbing Incident In One Day On Riverwalk

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David D. Rodriguez

A Jamestown man has been arrested for a stabbing incident on the Jamestown Riverwalk on September 4.

This was the second stabbing incident to occur on that date in that area.

The Jamestown Police Department says officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area near 7 North Main Street for a reported stabbing. The victim was located and transported for further care with serious injuries.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 35-year old David D. Rodriguez. He was located and charged with 1st Degree Assault. Rodriguez was arraigned and is in the Chautauqua County Jail.

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