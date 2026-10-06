SUNY Reconnect Program Being Expanded To Address AI Impacts On Workforce

New York State’s SUNY Reconnect program is being expanded to address the impacts of artificial intelligence on the workforce.

Starting in January 2027, New Yorkers ages 25 to 55 can enroll in a SUNY associate degree program in a high-demand field for free, even if they have already completed a college degree in a different area. The initiative will increase access for tens of thousands more adult learners by allowing individuals with existing credentials to pivot careers and gain valuable qualifications in high-growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing without accumulating debt for tuition, fees, books and supplies.

Governor Kathy Hochul said this will help those whose jobs are being affected by AI or have completed a degree that may be made obsolete by AI, “So, it shouldn’t prevent you from getting the skills now just because you already have a degree. And we need more people in so many different areas. Maybe your industry is moving in a different direction, maybe you just want to try something new, a blooming field. Maybe you’re just ready for a second act, right? So for whatever reason, we’re going to let you do that. And for a working parent, that means going back to school can fit into your job, raise a family, pay the bills and not worry about the cost of tuition. Can you imagine that?”

The SUNY Reconnect program was launched in 2025 and has already helped more than 15,000 adult learners access free community college in high-demand fields.

This expansion also comes just days after federal data showed that New York State had the fastest-growing economy in the nation in the second quarter of 2026. New York’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 4.0 percent from the first quarter to the second, which was the highest of any state and nearly double the national growth rate of 2.2 percent.

This free community college expansion will take effect for the Spring 2027 Semester, which starts in January for most colleges. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to start applying to enroll under this initiative over the coming months, based on the individual application periods for each SUNY or CUNY campus. Eligible programs include associate degree programs in high-demand areas of advanced manufacturing; nursing and allied health; engineering; technology, cybersecurity, and AI; green jobs; supply chain management; aviation; emergency management; and teaching pathways in shortage areas.